Pensioner loses over RM4.4m to cryptocurrency investment scam

KUALA LUMPUR: A government pensioner has parted ways with RM4,417,092 after being duped in a non-existent cryptocurrency investment.

Brickfields District police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the 60-year-old man received a message on the WhatsApp application from an individual using an unidentified number introducing himself as a cryptocurrency investment agent from Singapore.

“The victim was directed to register on a website and was promised a five to 10 per cent return of the capital amount, but the investment period was not specified.

“Attracted by the offer, beginning July 18 until Sept 6, the victim made 90 transactions in stages to three separate accounts provided (by the suspect),” he said in a statement, today.

Amihizam said the victim lodged a report at the Commercial Crime Investigation Department of the Brickfields District Police Headquarters today after he failed to access the website and contact the suspect. The victim has not received the promised return, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama