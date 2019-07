KUANTAN: A female pensioner was fleeced of her life savings amounting to RM123,500 within a week, after allegedly being cheated by someone claiming to be a ‘Bank Negara officer’, since April.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the victim, who was in her 60s, received a phone call from a person claiming to be a ‘police officer’ from Bukit Aman on April 24.

The suspect claimed the victim’s name was linked to an illegal gambling syndicate and had to speak to a ‘representative’ of Bank Negara, known as Razak to assist in the investigation.

“Razak is alleged to have directed the victim to transfer all her savings in three banks including the Tabung Haji savings to a temporary account opened by Bank Negara so that the money was not confiscated in the investigation.

“The victim, who was worried about losing her money, made 24 money transfers from April 26 to May 2 to four accounts given by the suspect,” he told reporters, here today.

The victim realised she had been cheated after failing to contact Razak, but only lodged a police report at Temerloh district police headquarters yesterday, added Mohd Wazir.

Investigation is being conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama