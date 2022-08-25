Pensioner scammed of RM352,000

PETALING JAYA: A 62-year-old woman lost RM352,050 when she was duped by a scammer posing as a bank officer, NST reports.

Papar district police chief deputy Supt Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka said the victim, a government pensioner, received a text message on Aug 17 claiming that she had made an online purchase.

She responded by calling the phone number that was included in the text message and answered the scammer’s questions regarding her bank account information.

The victim reportedly shared all her bank account information along with the transaction confirmation code number.

On Aug 20, she realised that the money in her bank account had been transferred to a third party account by the scammer without her knowledge.