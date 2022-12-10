Pensioners to receive cash aid in January, Aidifitri aid in March: MoF

KUALA LUMPUR: Government pensioners will still receive cash aid of RM350 even though the matter was not mentioned during the tabling of the 2023 Budget last Friday.

Ministry of Finance (MoF) in a statement today said that the payment of the RM350 financial assistance would be made in January 2023.

“While the Aidilfitri aid or RM300 will be paid to one million pensioners in March 2023,” the statement read.

It said although the 2023 Budget is still subject to the approval of the Parliament that will reconvene after the 15th General Election (GE-15), the MoF believes that clarification needs to be provided on some matters that were not clear or were misinterpreted.

This is because there was a time constraint for Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz to explain the details of more than 200 initiatives during the tabling of the budget. - Bernama