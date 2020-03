PETALING JAYA: Kampung Tunku state legislative representative (ADUN) Lim Yi Wei, has taken a swipe at Women, Family and Community Affairs Minister for keeping mum on issues affecting women and children.

Lim tweeted, “...while ppl are pressing Siti Zailah on her stances, the actual minister doesn’t do anything.”

Deputy Minister in the same department Siti Zailah made statements yesterday concerning child marriages and dress codes for Muslim flight attendants. One political analyst who also analysed the issue noticed the lack of statements by Rina Harun.

Amirul Ruslan said, “This is what happens when chronic underperformer Rina Harun is women’s minister: she says nothing, she does nothing, and her Pas deputy undermines everything.”