KUALA LUMPUR: Entering the third day of the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) today, the public is seen back doing their daily activities that have been suspended for more than a month.

For the first time also, the Health Ministry’s frontliners, who have been working round the clock for five months can breathe a sigh of relief as they are now able to take a break with the declining number of Covid-19 cases.

At some premises, such as banks, pawn shops and bakeries, people are seen lining up, while observing social distancing and with face mask on, patiently waiting for their turn.

The new normal practices by the people gained the praise of Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, reflecting that the society is capable of self-control, hence not creating any serious problems on the first day of CMCO last Monday.

The owners of the business premises also adhere to the stipulated Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

If the public can continue with this practice, efforts to revive the country’s economy and curb the spread of Covid-19, which has so far recorded 6,383 cases and 106 fatalities, will succeed.

Compliance to the SOP not only prevents us from being infected by the virus, but it indirectly helps the frontliners who are working to prevent the Covid-19 infection.

After a five-month battle, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, on Tuesday, said that he would give the healthcare workers a break “now that the cases are reducing, the ICU and even the Covid-19 wards are being used a lot less”.

He said it was also a breather for the healthcare workers to brace for the worst in case there is a surge in cases, which could happen if there is no compliance by the public to the stipulated SOP. — Bernama