People come knocking even before we reopened for business: Pawnbroker

PETALING JAYA: Even before the movement control order (MCO) was replaced by the conditional MCO (CMCO), pawnshops have been receiving calls from people desperate for cash.

“They were literally begging us to open so they could exchange their valuables for cash,” pawnbroker Tan Chai Seong, 50, told theSun yesterday.

Tan, who operates 22 pawnshops across Selangor, said many who seek out pawnshops are those in the B40 group.

He said that before the Covid-19 outbreak, most of the customers who visited his shops were there to pay interest on the loans they received.

“But this time around, most of them come because they are financially strapped and they need cash in hand quickly,” he said.

Long queues could be seen outside pawnshops from Monday when they were allowed to reopen for business.

TheSun had first reported the issue on its front page on May 6.

Malaysian Pawnbrokers Association president Tan Ho Keng had earlier told the media that the situation was “normal”, saying that apart from those who needed cash, there were also those who wanted to carry out “transactions that had to be put on hold” when the MCO was enforced on March 18.

Among them, he said, were those who wanted to redeem their pawned items, make interest payments or extend the terms of their loans.

On April 14, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) described the current global economic decline as the worst since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The coronavirus pandemic has plunged countries around the world into their deepest recessions.

Social media is now filled with stories on how those who are financially-strapped are struggling to get money.

In a tweet that has gone viral, @theiliaqilah shared a conversation she had with another person who had queued up outside a pawnshop with her.

Since there was a long queue, she suggested that they returned the following day, but the woman said she needed the money badly because she had run out of cash after losing her job as a cleaner. She also has an asthmatic child to take care of.

The post on May 4 received 6,155 likes with 7,758 retweets.

Another twitter user Alawiyah Yussof wrote that she helped a mother and her son to go to one of the pawnshops in Kajang to get extra cash.

“People queuing up in front of pawnshops are real. I just sent a mother and her son to Kajang for this and the queue was long.

“Longer than queuing at Tesco for groceries,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

The Penang Pawnbrokers Association said that they were informed by their counterparts in Perak and Selangor that the number of people who had to pawn their valuables was “more than usual”.

Pawnshops in Penang are only allowed to reopen today.