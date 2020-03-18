People jogging, taking babies for strolls despite Movement Control Order: Wong Chen

PETALING JAYA: Subang member of parliament Wong Chen (pix) has slammed Malaysians who are acting irresponsibly despite the Movement Control Order to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

Noting that there’s still traffic on the roads and walk ways, Wong said, “From my window, I can still see cars driven and people walking about. There are joggers and people taking their babies out for a stroll! Only difference from yesterday, is the traffic volume is around 30% of the usual. Still, this is sheer madness, the roads should almost be empty.”

Rightly pointing out that roads should almost be empty, it is true that Malaysians are still out and about, as reports flooded in stating that Malaysians are having breakfast at restaurants.

Also taking a swipe at the authorities and the selfishness of Malaysians, Wong said, “The authorities are clearly unprepared and the selfish and tidak apa attitudes of many Malaysians are resulting in unintended exodus from the cities. These acts will in fact spread the virus further into semi rural and rural areas.”