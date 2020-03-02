People may not be satisfied with the return of Umno and PAS

PETALING JAYA: The inclusion of Umno and PAS in the federal government following the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister has drawn the ire of many Malaysians. Most interviewed by theSun not only felt disappointed by the latest developments, but also said they have been cheated.

Insurance agent Yeoh Guan Pheng pointed out that the two parties lost in the last elections because “the people don’t want them”.

“Many Umno leaders are on trial for alleged corruption, yet they are now back in government. This will not be good for the country,” Yeoh said.

Activist Ahmad Kamil Yusof described the return of Umno and PAS as a “deja vu of dread and despondency”.

“I voted for Pakatan Harapan (PH), for the return of true democracy and for a new Malaysia. The rakyat and the cause have become collateral damage in this pursuit of power and wealth.”

For businesswoman S. S. Quah, the question now is whether the ongoing corruption cases against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would be dropped.

“Will the MACC lose its teeth? How will the rest of the world look at us now? Our leaders let us down.”

Chartered accountant Halim Harun said the mandate given to PH in 2018 was a contract with the rakyat.

“Now the contract has been breached. I feel cheated and I am shattered. There must be a law to prevent such betrayal,” he said.