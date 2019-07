KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said it is important for the people to know if the lewd videos of Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali are genuine, and who had masterminded for the videos to be leaked.

“I leave the investigation to the police. But it has to be established if the videos are genuine, and who is the mastermind behind the spread of the video.

“The people want answers for these two questions,” he said in the Parliament lobby today.

The former Santubong PKR Youth leader and five other men have been remanded to facilitate investigations into the spread of the lewd videos.

The six were arrested on Sunday night and the magistrate court allowed their remand until Saturday under Section 377B of the Penal Code on unnatural sexual relations, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act on abuse of network facilities.

Haziq was sacked as principal private secretary to a deputy minister after he alleged that he and the Economic Affairs Minister were the two men in the lewd videos that surfaced online early last month. He was also later sacked from PKR.

Azmin has repeatedly denied the claim, calling the videos an internal conspiracy to ruin him.

On a separate matter, Anwar said he had asked the government to review the compensation given to villagers affected by mega developments.

“It is time to reconsider the concept of development.

“We should give adequate compensation and allow them to participate in the development as well,” he said.

The Port Dickson MP said although people are given affordable housing and compensation, this “does not solve their problems”.

He was commenting on the controversial RM16 billion Penang South Reclamation development project.

He said villagers should not simply be “kicked out” from their homes to make way for development.

“I strongly urge that the compensation plan be re-looked,” he added.