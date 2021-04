PETALING JAYA: Despite the fact that offices and schools have reopened, communications applications such as Zoom and Skype will remain relevant.

Even if there is a drop in its usage, it will be marginal, according to media experts.

A more likely scenario would be a shift in the usage of these apps, they said.

International Islamic University Malaysia assistant professor Dr Shafizan Mohamed said people and businesses now know the benefits of using new technology and are likely to continue using it. She was commenting on a report that the use of these apps, once essential for connectivity and productivity, will see a significant drop.

A recent Bloomberg report stated that a study by digital app research company Apptopia has shown that the download and performance of these conferencing tools reached its peak in September last year.

The report also stated that mobile usage of collaboration tools for remote teams such as Microsoft Teams has also seen a decrease.

Shafizan said given that big corporations have now become accustomed to remote operations, the use of these apps will continue.

“In fact, some businesses may even enhance or increase the use of such apps,” she told theSun.

“Technology is the way forward whether we like it or not, so we must adapt to these new developments. It is then very crucial for corporations to adapt to this new work model if they are looking to survive,” she added.

Media expert Adlene Aris said that while businesses may not use these apps so frequently now, it will remain a mainstay for education.

“After all, online teaching and learning are still relevant,” she said.

Adlene, who lectures at the Faculty of Applied Communications at Multimedia University in Cyberjaya, said some organisations may even choose to continue with online seminars and meetings because it is more cost and time efficient.

“Digital communications apps will continue to be relevant, even after the Covid-19 pandemic is behind us. Vast improvements made on existing apps, and the introduction of new ones will ensure that there will always be users.”

Even in companies where all employees have returned to the office, there is no sign that Zoom and Skype will be consigned to the digital rubbish head.

Human resource manager Srithren Krishnan said that at his organisation, it is only face-to-face meetings now. However, he believes that these apps may still fulfil certain job functions and may still have a place in certain organisations.

“Some organisations have created positions such as head of remote work, which shows how the culture is here to stay in some places where work will be decentralised,” he said.

He said this would mean employees who work remotely would feel they are not isolated and are still participating in every aspect of work.