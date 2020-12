KOTA BHARU: The attitude of some of the people of Kelantan who take things easy and ignore the government’s directives to always comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set, are believed to be one of the reasons behind the difficulty in containing the Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said that the increasing number of Covid-19 infections in the last few days clearly showed that the residents seemed to have viewed the government’s directives lightly.

“By rights, it should be for the people to play a role. Pay attention and always abide by the SOPs. When the thing (CMCO) has now been extended then many quarters will face difficulties,” he said when met by reporters at his residence in Panchor near Pengkalan Chepa here yesterday.

He stressed that the Kota Bharu area, which remains as a red zone along with Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah and Machang, demonstrated the people’s attitude of not heeding the authorities’ directives seriously.

“I admit it is very difficult to educate the public with the new norms but if we are fully focused and remain compliant, the spread of Covid-19 will be successfully contained,” he said when asked to comment on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in four districts in Kelantan, which has been extended to Dec 20.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the CMCO in Kelantan will be lifted on Dec 7 except for the Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Machang and Tanah Merah districts. — Bernama