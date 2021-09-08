People’s infra projects to be developed fully to spur economy - Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will ensure that people’s infrastructure projects such as the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) and the Mass Rapid Transit Line 3 (MRT 3) can be fully developed to bring in more economic benefits to the nation.

Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix) in a post on his official Facebook said the government always listened to the voices of all quarters and strived to achieve a balance between health, society and the economy through a 2022 Budget that was comprehensive and inclusive.

He said this was in line with the Malaysian Family spirit to bring benefits to the country and the people.

“I am of the opinion that society too must be prepared to live with Covid-19 in the future because the pandemic has changed our daily lives, numerous industrial eco-systems and development trends.

“As such, we will continue to monitor the development of the market, implement foreign investor-friendly policies and help in the revival and stimulation of local industries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wee who is also MCA president, said he also held a virtual discussion with the new leadership of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) on numerous matters including the 2022 Budget, yesterday.

He said ACCCIM suggested that the government not only focus on the National Recovery Plan (PPN), but should also improve the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The government is also urged to be more transparent and provide relevant statistics, improve the country’s health system and strengthen the nation’s capability to face the pandemic,” he said.

ACCCIM, also among others, suggested that the government should introduce various subsidies or aid as well as reduce and exempt taxes to ease the burden of the people and industries.

Also present during the discussion were ACCCIM top leaders including its president-cum-National Chamber of Commerce And Industry Of Malaysia (NCCIM) president Datuk Low Kian Chuan and Life Honorary president of ACCCIM Tan Sri William Cheng Heng Jem.

