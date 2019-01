ALOR GAJAH: The Malacca government will place the interests of the people foremost in finding the best formula to determine the increase in the state’s water tariff, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

As such, he said, the outcome of discussions by the relevant parties would have to come up with the best tariff that would not burden the people, as well as incentives that could reduce the burden of the less affordable.

“The basis (for increase in water tariff) is that it will not burden the people by giving water rate incentives to low income households in the B40 group and others who implement water saving measures.

“We will evaluate not only in terms of maintenance and service, but also encompasses all aspects for teh sake of the people,” he told reporters after attending the Ponggal Festival in Paya Datuk here last night.

Also present were State Unity, Human Resource and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman G.Saminathan and State Agriculture, Entrepreneur Development, Agro-based Industry and Cooperatives Committee chairman Norhizam Hassan Baktee.

Last Tuesday, Bernama reported that the state government’s move to increase water tariff was regarded as “untimely” by its people with the current rising cost of living.

Yesterday, Water, Land Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar was reported to have said that he expected the water tariff to be increased this year with most state governments having agreed to it

However, he said, the matter was still being discussed and the amount yet to be finalised as the states had different tariff rates and some, had not reviewed the tariff for tens of years.

Meanwhile, Adly called on the Indian community in the state to remain united and grab opportunities provided by the government.

“The government is always committed in efforts to improve the well-being of the people by ensuring implementation of development benefits the people of all races, including the Indian community in the B40 group, so that they will not be left out in the state’s development,” he added. — Bernama