People should take priority over projects

PETALING JAYA: With much smaller coffers expected as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government will find itself in a tight spot, as far as future spending goes.

This is especially so as it prepares for Budget 2021, which observers had previously suggested could see a reduction in allocation for expenditure.

But one thing that economists seemed to agree on is that multi-billion ringgit, long-term mega projects should be placed on the back burner for now, with priority given to the survival and welfare of the people.

They claimed that although going ahead with current mega projects and embarking on new ones would create job opportunities and spur longer-term growth, this would be at the expense of the people.

“The question the government has to ask is which it cares for more: the immediate needs of the rakyat or the longer-term infrastructural need of the country,” economist Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said yesterday.

“It is only proper to postpone the mega projects for now, because there is no immediate need for them. The country can carry on with the present infrastructure.

“What is urgent is to address the plight of the poor, the small and medium enterprises and the issue of unemployment,” he told theSun.

Among the mega projects the country has embarked on are the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), the Bandar Malaysia mixed development and the KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR), which has been suspended until Dec 31.

Ramon said it is crucial for the government to make the right decisions in the coming months as this will give an indication of what to expect from the administration in the coming years, as far as policies go.

The chairman of Asli’s Centre for Public Policy Studies added that even if the mega projects are put on hold, these could always be resumed once the economy gets back on track and the bread and butter issues have been addressed.

Independent economist Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Zakariah Abdul Rashid also believes the government should consider pursuing these mega projects only when the economy recovers and the issues of unemployment and job insecurity are addressed.

“We should monitor the situation closely. We shouldn’t disregard these projects completely. All I’m saying is that priority should be given to what is more urgent right now,” he said.

Zakariah said it is now up to the government to decide which needed urgent attention, and that it will not look good on them if they decided to spend on multi-billion ringgit projects.

“If the government uses the projected increase in deficit this year to finance mega projects, it will not be the right policy, and it says much about them.

“The main concern is not on promoting (long-term) growth, but the livelihood of our people now,” he added.