KOTA SAMARAHAN: Pakatan Harapan (PH) sees the outcome of the Kimanis parliamentary by-election as a clear message from the people that they want the government to work harder to serve them, said Works Minister Baru Bian.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday after the opening of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Stakan Office yesterday, he said before the by-election, the opposition had managed to raise a few issues that were going on in the country.

“Among them are ones such as failure to fulfil our manifesto promises, local issues and many more,” Baru added.

Hence, PH must do a post mortem on what happened in Kimanis to find out what people think of the federal government under PH, examine and identify more issues faced by the people.

“We must find out why PH lost the by-election in Kimanis as it can mean a lot of things apart from wanting the government to work harder to serve the people. We do acknowledge that the people in Kimanis have done the right thing during the by-election,” he said.

In his speech at the ceremony, Baru said Sarawakians must give PH a chance during the next state election as ever since he took over as Works Minister, Sarawak has enjoyed significant development in the rural areas.

As an example, he cited his native area in northern Sarawak where mega projects are being implemented for the benefit of the people th

“These projects link the people in the interior of Sarawak to the major towns and cities and as a native of Lawas myself, such stories are stuffs that one can only dream of during the administration of the previous federal government administration. Only now when the PH took over then these projects have become a reality,” he said.

Thus he hopes that Sarawakians can see that PH is really doing their job for the people of Sarawak, pointing out that PH has done many things which the previous federal government failed to do after more than 50 years in power.

Among the mega projects mentioned by Baru are roads in northern Sarawak linking Sarawak and Sabah (without having to pass through Brunei) and Indonesia.

Baru hopes that with the opening of PKR’s latest office in Kota Samarahan, the party will be able to register more members.

Also present during the ceremony were Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin, Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, PKR Kota Samarahan communication chief Numpang Suntai and other party officials. — TheBorneoPost