MALACCA: In the ‘New Malaysia’ era, what the people want are not patchy, overlapping changes but substantive ones that will impact their lives.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the people did not want a government that talked about rebranding when it did not bring about any outcomes to them.

“The New Malaysia that the people want is a Malaysia that ‘enables’ the people. Changes from a a government that fooled the people to a government that is aware of their needs is what the people want.

“As a government that cares for the people, we must work towards facilitating their needs and issues affecting them such as the cost of living. We need to work diligently for the people and the country.”

Azmin said this in his keynote address ‘Pembangunan Harapan Rakyat: Mekanisma Malaysia Baharu atau Satu Penjenamaan Semula’ at a seminar in Bandar Hilir, Malacca here today.

The two-day seminar which started yesterday, was launched by Chief Minister Adly Zahari today.

Also present was Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin and state executive councillors. Over 400 participants took part in the event.

Mohamed Azmin said the biggest success of the Pakatan Harapan government, which was completing its first year in office on May 9, was in building a democratic government that was clean, and in bringing down the previous kleptocratic government.

“If there was no sincerity and seriousness (in governing), the country will collapse. Leakages will incur losses to the people and they will be affected,“ he said.

At the speech, he also announced a RM660 million allocation for Malacca for the implementation of 116 projects. They would look into the people’s health needs, road network and flood mitigation works.

Meanwhile, he said that all parties should respect the Pakatan Harapan government that was formed on the people’s support, adding that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had the responsibility of defending the leadership and government.

“I call on all parties not to ‘undermine’ Tun Dr Mahathir’s leadership as he is elected by the people and is devoting himself fully to developing the economy and nation.

“He just wants to defend the principles of the rule of law,” he told reporters who had asked him about the verbal spat between the Johor palace and Dr Mahathir. — Bernama