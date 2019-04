KUALA LUMPUR: The target to have 1% of the civil service made up of people with disabilities especially those with autism can only be achieved if all are accepting of this group.

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh said that the main focus of the intervention is now on post-school autism opportunities.

“We need to move from the awareness to the acceptance phase to ensure that this group will have a place in society,“ she told reporters after launching the 2019 World Autism Awareness Day at Sunway Putra Mall today.

Also present was National Autism Society of Malaysia (Nasom) chairman Feilina Feisol.

Hannah said her ministry had initiated dialogues with several other ministries to provide more facilities and opportunities, especially in terms of training to those with autism and disabilities.

She said, cooperation involving various aspects and expertise could provide opportunities for 21,000 autistic people registered in the country.

At the event, Hannah also witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement between Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and the Malaysian National Autism Association (Nasom).

The agreement was signed by UiTM’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic & International), Professor Dr Mohamad Kamal Harun and Feilina.

According to Kamal, the agreement was for the establishment of the National Autism Resource Centre (NRAC) under the Faculty of Computer Science and Mathematics UiTM. — Bernama