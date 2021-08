PARIT: Support and cooperation from various parties including government-linked companies (GLCs) and the public can position Perak as the country’s leading kenaf producer in the next five years.

Perak Plantations, Agriculture and Food Industries Committee chairman, Razman Zakaria said currently, discussions involving various parties were underway including encouraging GLCs such as Felcra Bhd and private farms to grow kenaf alternately or in an integrated manner during oil palm replanting.

“Indeed, we are targeting to be the country’s leading producer of kenaf in the first five years. We see good potential if every piece of farm land (that have the potential) is undergoing a replanting process for kenaf.

“We may work with the district officer to create a community in the village or for landlords to work the fallow land in the state’s districts to plant kenaf.”

Razman said this to reporters when officiating at a kenaf harvesting session in Gugusan Ladang Lambor, here, about 40 kilometres from Ipoh, today.

Razman said his team had also discussed with the Perak Agricultural Development Corporation (PPPNP) to achieve the target including setting up the first kenaf processing factory in the state.

“Perak does not have one (kenaf processing factory) yet. The processing plants are only available in Johor, Kelantan and Pahang. With this factory, we will further boost the kenaf sector in Perak,“ he added.

In a press release, the cultivation of kenaf in Gugusan Ladang Lambor, owned by PPPNP, is stated as a pilot project undertaken in collaboration with the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board.

It involves 70 participants comprising locals and covers ​​563 hectares of oil palm land with 25 percent or 140 hectares used as a pilot project for kenaf cultivation since January. — Bernama