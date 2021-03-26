Perak aims to get 90% of Orang Asli to sign up for Covid-19 vaccine

IPOH: The Perak Information Department is targeting to register 90 percent of the Orang Asli community for Covid-19 vaccination through the ‘Info On Wheels’ (IOW) programme.

Its director Mohd Taip Ubah said the IOW programme would kickstart tomorrow at Kampung Sungai Karah, Lenggong before venturing to other places that have been identified.

“We understand that the number who have registered from the Orang Asli community is rather low so we hope to create better awareness on the Covid-19 vaccine registration through IOW and the Public Information Centres (PMR).

“The Perak Menteri Besar had also expressed the need for coordination at the state level as well as between the state and federal agencies for the vaccination programme to be well implemented,” he told at a press conference after an event at Perak Urban Transformation Centre today.

He said to get the Orang Asli community in Perak to sign up for the Covid-19 vaccine, the Information Department was also working with the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA), Ministry of Health, the police, Menteri Besar’s Office and several other agencies.

Elaborating on PMR, Taip said its role is to disseminate the latest information and to provide computer and internet facilities to help the people register for the vaccination programme.

“There are 14 PMR branches, including in Ipoh and their set up in the respective districts is to support the Information Department’s efforts in raising public awareness on the importance of getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

On March 22, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said, to date, only 21.1 percent (406,380 people) from the total state population have registered for Covid-19 vaccination via MySejahtera application. — Bernama