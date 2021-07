IPOH: Perak aims to move into Phase Three of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) early next week by taking full advantage of the new supply of 688,000 vaccines doses expected to be received this month.

Menteri Besar Perak Datuk Saarani Mohamad (pix) said that target, among others, aims for more people in the state aged 18 and above to receive their second vaccine dose as well the implementation of several other strategies by the Perak Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

Speaking to reporters in an online media conference today, Saarani said among the strategies was the opening of two new vaccination centres (PPV) at the Proton PPV in Tanjung Malim and the Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) PPV in Kampar.

Besides that, the opening of drive-thru mega PPV at the Lost World of Tambun with an expected maximum usage of between 89 percent to 94 percent, which covers the target rate of between 5,000 to 7,700 doses per day,” he said.

The opening of three special PPVs for industries, namely PPV Manjung, PPV Kinta and PPV Larut Matang and Selama is also being planned.

In addition, Saarani said through community outreach programmes, Covid-19 teams will be mobilised to locations that record low vaccine registrations, especially in rural areas or locations without telephone facilities or Internet coverage.

Perak was among five states that transitioned to Phase 2 of PPN on July 5 along with Perlis, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

With this latest development, Perak will now have 101 PPVs including private clinics and hospitals to enable more people in the state to receive vaccines as soon as possible once new supplies arrive.

“If the vaccine supply arrives as scheduled, Perak will be able to record a rate of 24,000 doses a day and the number can reach up to 30,000 a day if we receive more vaccine supplies after this,” he said.

He pointed out that the state government’s target to move to Phase 3 requires the cooperation of all parties, including reducing factory clusters as well as compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“I am confident that if this positive attitude is continued to be shown by the people of Perak, our goal to move into Phase 3 early next week can be achieved. Whether we are the first state to move into Phase 3, depends on the record and achievements of each state,” he said.

He said a total of 1,235,218 or 66.3 percent of Perak residents aged 18 and above had registered for the vaccine through the MySejahtera application and so far a total of 239,147 residents have been fully vaccinated. — Bernama