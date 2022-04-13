Perak airport land sale: MACC records statements from 3 witnesses

IPOH: The Perak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded statements from three witnesses in its investigation into the alleged sale of land for the building of an international airport in Seri Iskandar.

State MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad said the individuals were officers from the Perak State Development Corporation (PKNP) and the state government.

“So far, no individual has been arrested and we are still studying the documents obtained,“ he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Earlier, Mohd Fauzi was reported to have said that the investigation was conducted upon receiving an official complaint on the matter from the state assemblyman for Manjoi, Datuk Asmuni Awi last April 5.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad reportedly said that the piece of land had been sold to a private company during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government administration but under the Barisan National (BN) state government, it was reserved for PKNP for the construction of an international airport.

The assemblyman for Aulong, Nga Kor Ming had during the State Legislative Assembly sitting, claimed that the land had been sold without the approval of the state government and said that it was a serious case of misconduct and those involved should be taken to court. — Bernama