IPOH: The Perak Government has allocated RM4.3 million to implement the Workforce Transformation Programme to assist 1,500 people who had lost their jobs and to reduce unemployment rates due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the programme, which is a short-term action to help those affected, would be implemented by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Committee in three categories of schemes.

The first scheme is Workforce Transition Training specifically for those who had been laid off by focusing on new skills (reskilling) for placements in an industry that offered job opportunities.

“Under the scheme, participants will undergo a one-month short training and be given an allowance of RM500,“ he said at a press conference on the Workforce Transformation Programme at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

Addressing the second category, Ahmad Faizal said it was known as the Employment Retention Scheme which is a state government mitigation measure to help employers retain their employees especially in the tourism, services and manufacturing sectors.

Ahmad Faizal said under the scheme, the state government had allocated RM500 to employers for three months to retain each worker on condition that the participants would undergo additional skills training from July to September.

“This initiative not only helps reduce the operational cost of the employer, but also benefits the long-term productivity of the company as a result of improvements in the skills of the employees involved in the scheme,“ he said.

The Perak Menteri Besar said the third scheme, known as Upskilling Training, was offered specifically to tour guides and ‘beach boys’ to help them diversify their existing skills.

For the scheme, Ahmad Faizal said each participant would undergo two months of training starting June 22, besides receiving RM800 allowance, and the programme would be carried out in stages with a target of 200 participants.

According to Ahmad Faizal applications for all three schemes were open from June 15 online or by filling out forms from the state TVET Committee and the Perak Youth Aspiration Centre (Pasak).

“The State Government will continue to work with relevant agencies such as the Department of Human Resources, the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) to address the issue of job terminations,“ said Ahmad Faizal. — Bernama