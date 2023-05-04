Perak appoints 158 Chinese new village heads: Exco

IPOH: The Perak government has approved the appointment of 158 out of the 160 Chinese new village heads statewide for the 2023-2024 session.

State Domestic Trade, Cooperatives, Consumer Affairs and Chinese New Villages Committee chairman Woo Kah Leong said this was decided at the State Executive Council Meeting today.

“This appointment involves the composition in the Unity Government comprising 72 of the representatives from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and DAP for the PH quota, including the appointed professionals, and 14 MCA representatives for the Barisan Nasional (BN) quota,” he said at a media conference at the Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan, here, today.

Woo said the appointments followed the termination of all councillors and village heads on Dec 31, 2022.

He said all the appointed individuals will receive their letters of appointment from Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad on Wednesday (April 12).

“There are two other villages which we have not decided on the village heads yet, namely the Kuala Rui Chinese New Village in Gerik and Kampung Baru Cina Lintang. We hope to make the appointments in the near future,” he said.

He said he was also told that the appointment of Village Development Officers (PKP) will be made soon to ensure that development and welfare affairs in the new Chinese village can be carried out.

“The PKP will assist in the conservation of the villages based on the guidelines and programmes designed to focus on the community.

“They will monitor and village heads will carry out various programmes, including infrastructure development in the villages involved,” he added. - Bernama