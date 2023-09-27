Perak Assembly passes RUUSA 2023, repeals Waters Act 1920

IPOH: The Perak State Assembly today passed the Perak Water Resources Enactment Bill (RUUSA) 2023 aimed at repealing the Waters Act 1920 and introducing new provisions for the integrated management, development, and protection of water resources in the state.

Its speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid said the bill was passed with a majority vote.

State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transportation Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said it would lead to the establishment of the Perak Water Resources Management Board with a structured framework, endowed with statutory powers, regulations, and a specialised workforce to manage water resources on behalf of the state government.

“The bill aims to enhance the regulation of the state’s water resource management through licensing and enforcement measures, with a particular focus on controlling pollution and safeguarding water sources, ensuring the long-term sustainability of Perak’s water resources for the benefit of its people,“ he said during the winding up session at the Perak Darul Ridzuan building here.

According to the legislation, subsection 44(8) of the bill specifies that individuals engaged in water source pollution offences may face a minimum fine of RM1 million or a maximum imprisonment term of 10 years, he added.

Perak becomes the fourth state to have passed enactment related to water resource management, following Selangor (1999) which established Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS), Kedah in 2008 (Kedah State Water Resources Board (LSANK)), and the latest, Terengganu in 2020 (Terengganu Water Resources Board).

The sitting will resume on a date to be decided later. -Bernama