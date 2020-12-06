Perak assembly sitting requires new MB, 4 exco members to proceed — speaker

IPOH: Now that the menteri besar and state executive councillors have resigned, the Perak Legislative Assembly sitting scheduled for Wednesday cannot go ahead.

It is the requirement that a menteri besar and at least four state councillors be appointed before the assembly sitting can resume, State Speaker Datuk Mohamad Zahir Abdul Khalid said.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is Chenderiang assemblyman, resigned yesterday as the Menteri Besar of Perak, along with the state executive councillors.

On Friday Ahmad Faizal failed to get majority support in a vote of confidence at the State Assembly after a written vote was conducted on a motion submitted by Datuk Abd Manap Hashim (BN-Pengkalan Bharu).

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today consented to their resignations after being presented with their letters yesterday.

Mohamad Zahir said a motion to adjourn the meeting will first be tabled on Wednesday after which the next sitting will only resume once Sultan Nazrin consents to the appointment of a new menteri besar.

“Assuming a state government is not formed when the meeting continues as scheduled at 2.30pm this Wednesday, I will request for one assemblyman to propose that the meeting is adjourned to a date to be announced later,” he told Bernama.

According to its original schedule, the state assembly meeting was supposed to be held for five days beginning last Friday with the tabling of the Perak Budget 2021 before continuing this coming Tuesday to Friday.

However, due to the developments triggered in the assembly last Friday, Mohamad Zahir adjourned the sitting to Wednesday.

Mohamad Zahir said the new menteri besar will need to give 14 days notice to the assembly before the next sitting can be resumed, adding that it would be up to him (menteri besar) to table a new budget or not. — Bernama