Perak assemblyman charged with drug use

PETALING JAYA: Pasir Bedamar assemblyman Terence Naidu was charged at the magistrate’s court in Bukit Mertajam today with drug abuse New Straits Times reports.

The 53-year-old claimed trial when the charge was read to him before Magistrate Nurul Rasyidah Mohd Akit.

Terence was alleged to have administered in himself the methylenedioxymethamphetamine drugs at the Seberang Prai Selatan district police headquarters’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation office about 12.13am on Jan 14, 2022.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.

The offence carries maximum RM5,000 fine or maximum two years’ jail upon conviction.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

On Jan 13, it was reported that Terence was detained in Butterworth after testing positive for drugs.

The assemblyman was detained at a family karaoke outlet.