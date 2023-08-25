Perak attracts RM7.1b investments during first quarters of 2023

IPOH: The Perak government managed to attract investments amounting to RM7.1 billion for the first quarter of this year, an increase of 550 per cent compared to RM1.3 billion in the corresponding period last year, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He described it as a meaningful achievement, despite the global uncertainty, yet Perak managed to continue to attract investors to the state.

According to him, the state attracted many high-impact investments over the past year, including the Automotive High Technology Valley (AHTV) project in Tanjung Malaim, which is worth RM32 billion, and the construction of an XP Power electronics factory in Seri Iskandar, involving an investment of RM300 million.

“Another is the mineral processing factory at Silver Valley Technology Park with investments totalling RM100 million.

“We should all be grateful for our achievements as this is proof that the Perak Sejahtera 2030 plan which we launched a year ago is on the right track.

“But all these efforts don’t just end here. Everyone needs to work even harder to realise the Perak Sejahtera 2030 development plan as planned,“ he added.

Saarani said this in his speech at a dinner in conjunction with the 111th-anniversary celebration of the Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCI) here last night.

The text of the speech was read out by the State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee.

Also present were Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar and MICCI president Christina Tee Kim Chin.

Meanwhile, Saarani hoped that MICCI could work more closely with government agencies to continue to bring more investors to the state.

The state government will assist, where necessary. to simplify matters to get more investors to come to Perak, including providing the best infrastructure, he added. - Bernama