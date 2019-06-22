Perak bans use of community halls for political purposes

PARIT: All parties, whether the ruling party or the opposition in Perak are not allowed to use the community hall to organise any political-related programmes, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix).

He said all parties were allowed to organise health, education, safety or community programmes in community halls but they cannot put up any political party flags.

“The ban on using community hall for political purposes is the policy of the Pakatan Harapan-ruled Perak state government,“ he told reporters after opening the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Lambor Kiri hall here yesterday.

Ahmad Faizal stressed that all parties should not politicise any of their programmes simply to fish for votes. — Bernama