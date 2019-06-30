Perak bersatu fulfills obligation to set up 10 branches in every division: Ahmad Faizal

PASIR SALAK: Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has succeeded in setting up the minimum 10 branches required of every division following the directive from its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Perak Bersatu chairman cum Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) said all divisions in Perak had fulfilled the obligation under the directive, with some divisions having more than a dozen branches.

“Alhamdulillah (All praises be to Allah), since we became the government, many Malays are seeking to become Bersatu members and till today, I still receive applications from division members wanting to open new branches.”

Faizal said this after launching the Northern Zone Community Service Camp (for juvenile and under–21 offenders) at the Kampung Gajah campus of Universiti Teknologi Mara here yesterday.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin called for party leaders at the divisional level to create branches for party members to be actively involved.

Commenting on the event yesterday, Ahmad Faizal said the state was ready to host and set up the camp as an annual activity as there was a need to correct and reform youth who had committed minor offences.

The three–day camp involved 100 juveniles and youth from Perak, Kedah, Kelantan Selangor, Penang and Perlis. — Bernama