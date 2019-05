IPOH: The Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu (Bersatu) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) are consistent in rejecting narrow party politics using religion and race to gain support.

Perak Bersatu chairman cum state PH chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu pointed out that he rejected political splits by certain parties because it had the risk of affecting social harmony among the various races and religion in the country.

According to the mentri besar, Bersatu and PH in the state upheld the command of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah that the abuse of the mosque and surau as a platform for party politics should be investigated to prevent a repeat of the practice.

“This is important to preserve solidarity of the ummah, especially in the month of Ramadan and the coming Syawal,“ he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday a statement from the Office of the Perak Sultan quoted Sultan Nazrin as giving his consent that the chairmen of the mosque and surau committees who allowed their premises to be used for political party programmes be suspended while investigation on their activities were being carried out.

His Highness ordered that the Perak State Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) investigated three programmes organised in the name of political parties at the mosques and suraus in the state between May 21 and 24.

The programmes were held at Masjid al-Khairiah, Kampung Banjar Hilir, Teluk Intan and Surau Al-Ittihad Kampung Temiang as well as Surau Diri Jumaat Al-Taufiqiah Taman Klebang Jaya, Chemor both located here. — Bernama