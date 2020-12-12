Perak Bersatu proposes several names for state exco

IPOH: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has proposed several names for appointment as state executive councillors in the new Perak government, said Perak Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix).

“I have discussed it with the (new) Menteri Besar and I believe he will present these names to Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah; we hope for the best,“ he told reporters after a green earth campaign organised by Pasir Pinji zone councillors here today.

Asked if he himself would be made a state executive councillor (Exco), Ahmad Faizal said it was unlikely for him to join the new state administration.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also Bersatu deputy president, said he would focus on his duties as Tambun Member of Parliament and Chenderiang state assemblyman.

On Thursday, four of the five state assemblymen sworn in as Exco members under new Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad had also served in the previous administration led by Ahmad Faizal.

They are Datuk Zolkafly Harun (BN-Lintang), Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (BN-Rungkup), Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin (BN-Kampung Gajah) and Khairul Shahril Mohamed (BN-Bota).

The only new face in the first batch of Exco members sworn in is Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin (Bersatu-Sungai Manik). Another five Exco posts remain to be filled.

Ahmad Faizal and his Exco had resigned on Dec 5, a day after the Bersatu leader lost a vote of confidence in the State Legislative Assembly.

In the confidence motion tabled by Datuk Abd Manap Hashim (BN-Pengkalan Baru), Ahmad Faizal obtained 10 votes in support and 48 against his leadership with one abstention.

The Perak state assembly has 59 seats - with UMNO having 25 seats, DAP (16), Amanah (five), Bersatu (five), PKR (three), PAS (three), and Gerakan and Independent one each. — Bernama