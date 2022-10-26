Perak BN targets to win 40 state seats to form a stable govt

SUNGAI SIPUT: Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) is aiming to win 40 seats in the State Assembly (DUN) in the state poll held concurrently with the 15th general election (GE15) to form a stable state government, said Perak BN chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix).

Saarani, who is also the caretaker Menteri Besar of Perak, said BN is optimistic of the people’s support for the party after taking into account the factors of their acceptance of BN in a desire for change.

“Confidence (of Perak BN) to form the government is not an impossibility because the voters are now very dynamic and want a stable government, and BN must form a government based on the strength of its own party,“ he told the media after attending the state Deepavali celebration here yesterday.

The Perak state assembly has 59 seats and needs the support of 30 assemblymen for a simple majority to form the government.

The Perak state assembly, before its dissolution on Oct 17, consisted of 25 BN assemblymen, DAP (15), Amanah (five), Bersatu (four), three each from PAS, PKR and PBM while one was an independent.

Meanwhile, Saarani said the Federal Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022 related to Anti-Party Hopping in Perak only applies to Members of Parliament.

“We (DUN) didn’t have time to present the bill involved so it will not be applicable in the Perak State Assembly,“ he said. - Bernama