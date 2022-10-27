Perak BN to announce GE15 candidates on Nov 2

IPOH: Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) is expected to announce its list of candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15) on Nov 2.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said Perak BN would likely receive the list of candidates from the party leadership next Tuesday.

“Nov 4 is a public holiday in conjunction with Sultan Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah’s birthday. So, we will do it (announcement) earlier than that,” the Perak Menteri Besar told reporters here today.

Earlier, Saarani witnessed the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between Ipoh City Council (MBI) and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd on the implementation of the 5G network around Ipoh city at the MBI Meeting Hall here.

Perak has 59 state seats and 24 parliamentary seats.

The Election Commission has set Nov 19 for polling, while the nomination is on Nov 5 and early voting is on Nov 15. - Bernama