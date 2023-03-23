Perak chicken wholesaler wins RM23 million Toto 4D jackpot

PETALING JAYA: A chicken wholesaler from Perak has won the RM23 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 drawn on March 19.

The 49-year-old had placed his bet on the registration numbers of all the vehicles owned by his family.

He told STM Lottery Sdn Bhd when collecting his winnings that he only started betting on the registration numbers of the family’s vehicles after his youngest son bought a new car three months ago.

“I thought it would be interesting to bet on the five car registration numbers owned by my family members, including myself.

“So I played Toto 4D Jackpot’s System Play to bet all five sets of car registration numbers and my two sons’ car numbers emerged as the pair of winning ones – 4147 and 9590,” he said.

His System 5 ticket won him a whopping RM22,991,136.80 and an additional RM1,008 as a System Play bonus.

“I was speechless when I saw both numbers winning the top prizes. I had a sleepless night as I was so excited to collect my prize,” he said.

The winner said he would only plan how to spend his newfound wealth after he has safely deposited the winnings into his bank account.