IPOH: The Perak government has hailed the motion requiring all state assemblymen to declare their assets as a victory for the people who placed their trust in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 14th General Election last year.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the motion approved by the State Legislative Assembly yesterday can spur hope and bring back the glory of Perak.

“I believe the move to uphold the principles of accountability and transparency in the people’s representatives will open a chapter to efforts to ensure a government administration that is clean and of integrity when we are rebuilding the country in the New Malaysia spirit in the struggle to inherit a better nation for the future generations,” he said in a statement.

He said the Perak move is in line with the mandate of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to build a government that truly serves the people and does not make use of positions for personal and family interests.

Perak made history yesterday when it became the first state in the country to require all the 59 state assemblymen to declare their assets and those of their spouse and children by Oct 23. — Bernama