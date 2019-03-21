Perak confident new int’l airport proposal gets federal govt’s consideration

IPOH: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) is confident the federal government will not dismiss the state government’s proposal to build a new international airport.

He, however, agreed that the federal government has to consider many factors before the proposal could be realised.

“I think the federal government needs to weigh many things before approving a proposal.”

“As I said before, (now) it is important to focus on bringing in more flights to Ipoh so that we can find ways to upgrade Sultan Azlan Shah Airport,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal was speaking to the reporters after a Town Hall programme themed Maqasid Shariah Based Governance at Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today. Also present was Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Fuziah Salleh.

Ahmad Faizal was commenting on the federal government’s decision to approve seven high-impact projects and programmes in Kedah worth more than RM3.6 billion, including the construction of Kulim International Airport (KXP) involving a foreign investment of RM1.6 billion.

Prior to this, he stated the state government’s commitment to building a new airport in Tapah or Tanjung Malim.

On KXP, Ahmad Faizal said it would boost Perak’s economy, especially in the northern area.

“It will also compliment manufacturers as Penang International Airport is unable to handle most of the cargo aircraft,” he said. — Bernama