Perak continues to provide job opportunities to prevent youth migration: MB

IPOH: The Perak government is committed to continue attracting investment to provide job opportunities for the people, especially in ensuring that the youths remain in the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix).

He said as of the first quarter of this year the government has managed to attract several investments which will provide tens of thousands of job opportunities in the next five to 25 years.

It includes the Lumut Maritime Industrial City (LuMIC) which has the potential to generate investment opportunities amounting to RM72 billion with 51,000 job opportunities over the next 25 years.

“We want to provide job opportunities for these youths so that they remain in Perak, not just jobs but quality and high-income jobs for the young Perakians,” he said during a question and answer session at the state assembly sitting at Perak Darul Ridzuan building here, today.

He said this in his reply to a question posed by M. Thulsi Thivani (PH-Buntong) who wanted to know the achievements realised under the Prosperous Perak 2030 Plan from the aspect of investment and economic growth as of 2023.

Meanwhile, Saarani said the construction of the XP Power plant which involved an investment of almost RM300 million, also had a significant impact on the development of the state, especially in the Perak Tengah district.

The project, expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, will create more than 1,200 job opportunities.

He also said that for the period from January to March this year, 101 projects were approved with a total investment amounting to RM7.1 billion and an estimated 7,682 job opportunities could be created through these investments. - Bernama