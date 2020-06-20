Perak cops hunt Indonesian maid suspected of killing her employer

IPOH: Perak Police are looking for an Indonesian domestic worker, Siti Naisyah in connection with the murder of her 72-year-old employer in Pasir Putih, here yesterday.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Anuar Osman said the woman was found dead with injuries on the head this evening.

“Initial investigations revealed the suspect in the case is an Indonesian woman working as a maid and was living with the senior citizen in the same house,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Anuar urged those with information to contact DSP Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir at 016-488 8025 or investigation officer ASP Jaizulham Abdullah at 019 571 6472. — Bernama