Perak cops nab 16 men for illegal gambling

IPOH: Police detained 16 men on suspicion of being involved in illegal gambling activities in Bercham, here yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said a team from the Perak police Criminal Investigation Department’s Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7), acting on intelligence and information, raided a building at 10.30 pm.

“The men arrested are aged between 24 and 44 and police seized gambling paraphernalia and cash totalling RM8,002 during the raid,” he said in a statement today.

All of the suspects have been remanded until Jan 20, he added. - Bernama