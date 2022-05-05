Perak cops nab man for dangerous driving

IPOH: Police have detained a local man for dangerous driving that could endanger the lives of others in an incident on Jalan Beruas-Parit-Ipoh yesterday, which went viral on social media.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the 23-year-old man driving a brown Proton Saga FLX was arrested at a house in Pusing, Batu Gajah after police detected the suspect on the same day.

“The man admitted to driving the vehicle at about 3.40 pm before it went viral through a video on social media.

“The car has been confiscated and the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement today.

A one-minute video showed the suspect overtaking at single and double lines sections of the road in Parit town area which could endanger the safety of his life and other road users. — Bernama