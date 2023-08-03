Perak cops seize yaba pills worth over RM280,000, nab two suspects

IPOH: Perak police seized 14,000 Yaba pills worth over RM280,000 in a raid in the compound of a house in Kamunting last night.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said in the raid, conducted by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) of the Taiping district police headquarters (IPD), a 34-year-old woman and 50-year-old man were also nabbed.

“Upon inspecting the house, police found a package containing suspected Yaba pills, weighing 1.425 kilogrammes (kg). Police also seized two vehicles, estimated to be worth RM103,500, while the value of the seizure, including the pills, was RM383,500,“ he said in a statement.

Mohd Yusri said both suspects, who were accomplices, were detained for further investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

Both suspects also have criminal records and the woman tested positive for methamphetamine.

“The suspects have been remanded for seven days until March 14 to help in the investigation,” he said.

He believes that the syndicate has been active since September last year, adding that the seized drugs were intended for the local market and could be used by 14,000 drug addicts. - Bernama