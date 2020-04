IPOH: Perak police are to record a statement from a state executive councillor and several other individuals who were seen in viral pictures having a meal with a deputy minister at a tahfiz school in Lenggong on Friday.

Its chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the individuals would be called up today.

“Perak police have also sought the help of Bukit Aman to record a statement from a deputy minister as he is currently in the federal capital,“ he told Bernama when contacted here yesterday.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the deputy minister was conducting checks on the level of preparedness of Health Ministry staff in Lenggong in handling the Covid-19 outbreak.

The deputy minister was accompanied by the Perak state councillor, who is the owner of the tahfiz school.

Razarudin said the councillor then brought the deputy minister to visit the tahfiz school before enjoying food prepared by the management of the premises.

“At that time, there were no students at the school, only management representatives were there with the deputy minister,“ he said.

Despite the fact that those present, including the deputy minister, were seen seated far from each in the viral images, Razarudin stressed that investigations would still take place. — Bernama