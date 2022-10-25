Perak customs busts drug smuggling via courier package

TELUK INTAN: The Perak Customs Department (JKDM) has foiled an attempt to smuggle cocaine, worth RM41,000, hidden in a courier package in a raid in front of a house in Taman Antek Avenue here on Oct 20.

Its director, Datuk Abdul Ghafar Mohamad (pix) said through intelligence with international authorities, two local men, aged 30 and 37, were arrested at 2.40 pm and a courier package believed to contain 207.24 grammes of cocaine was seized.

“The modus operandi was to conceal the drugs in a package containing electrical equipment which came through a courier service with an address in Vancouver, Canada.

“A Toyota Vios, worth RM80,000, was also seized in the raid,“ he said at a press conference at the Teluk Intan JKDM here today.

Abdul Ghafar said both suspects are in remand for 14 days beginning Oct 21 to assist in investigations under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which, if convicted, could be sentenced to death by hanging or life imprisonment.

In the meantime, Abdul Ghafar asked the public to assist the JKDM authorities and government to fight the crime of smuggling and advised the public not to get involved in such activities.

“Smuggling not only harms the country in terms of lost revenue, but it also poses a threat to national security and people’s prosperity,“ he added. - Bernama