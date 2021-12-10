Perak customs confiscates liquor worth RM1.3 million

IPOH: The Perak Royal Customs Department (JKDM) seized RM1.3 million worth of alcoholic drinks and several brands of mini bikes worth RM100,000 on which tax had not been paid in raids at four different locations in Port Klang, Selangor, and Ipoh over the week.

Perak Customs director Datuk Dr Mohamad Saprin (pix) said acting on public tip-offs, an enforcement team from Ipoh raided two houses and one shophouse in Pusing at about 1.30pm on Dec 3 which led to the seizure of 45 units of imported mini bikes, on which duty and tax totalling almost RM100,000 had not been paid.

Three men and a local woman were arrested to assist investigation conducted under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967,” he said in a statement.

On the seizure of alcoholic drinks, he said, the items were seized in a raid, which was also conducted following a public tip-off on a container in Port Klang, Selangor at about 12.30pm last Tuesday.

“Upon checking, we found 48,720 cans of alcoholic drinks with a tax value of RM1.3 million not paid,” he said.

Mohamad advised the public to cooperate with the authorities by informing the authorities of any smuggling activities involving cigarettes, liquor, firecrackers and drugs by contacting the Customs Department at toll-free number 1-800-88-8855 or at any Customs office nearest to them.

-Bernama