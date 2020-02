IPOH: The Perak Customs Department seized RM500,000 in Malaysian and Thai currency notes and detained three women at the Bukit Berapit Immigration, Customs and Quarantine (ICQ) Complex in Pengkalan Hulu.

State Customs director Dr Mohamad Saprin, said the three women, a local and two Thai nationals, were coming into the country in a car and were stopped by customs officers on Feb 7 at about 4.15pm at the Pengkalan Hulu Customs branch.

“Initially, they refused to open the backpacks saying they were only carrying clothing and foodstuff. However, on searching further, customs officials found the Malaysian Ringgit and Thai Baht notes which were not declared,” he told reporters at a press conference at Wisma Customs here, today.

Mohamad said the women, aged between 40 and 51, have been remanded for four days from Feb 8 to facilitate investigations under Section 28 (B) (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2001 and Section 135 (1) (e) of the Customs Act 1967.

“All the suspects claimed they were business partners. More detailed investigations are underway to determine if they have any links with currency smuggling syndicates.

“We will also investigate whether the money was taken to the northern region as the local suspect came from Sungai Petani, Kedah,” he said. — Bernama