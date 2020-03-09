Perak Customs seize cigarettes, liquor worth RM6.5m

IPOH: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) of Perak has thwarted attempts to smuggle in cigarettes and liquor worth RM6.5 million in three different seizures in North Perak and Penang in February and early this month.

JKDM assistant director-general (Enforcement) Datuk Johari Alifiah said JKDM had also detained two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, and seized 5.6 million sticks of white cigarettes of numerous brands, 11,000 tins of liquor and three lorries in the three raids.

In the first raid, Johari told a media conference at Wisma Kastam here today, 11,000 tins of uncustomed liquor worth RM200,000 were seized after an inspection of a lorry at the Gunung Semanggol Rest and Service (R & R) Area (northbound) on Feb 25.

‘’In the second raid on a lorry which was parked at the 141.6 km of the Juru Toll exit northbound of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) in Penang on March 3, JKDM seized 1.9 million sticks of uncustomed white cigarette of various brands worth RM2 million.

‘’JKDM also seized 3.7 million sticks uncustomed white cigarettes of various brands estimated to be worth RM4.1 million and also arrested two local men, aged in their 20s and 40s, during a raid at the 182nd Km of PLUS (northbound) near Alor Pongsu on March 4,’’ he said.

He said the three seizures were the Perak JKDM’s biggest successes this year.

Commenting further, Johari said both the men were remanded for 10 days from the date of arrest to help in investigation under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967. - Bernama