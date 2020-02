IPOH: The Perak Customs Department confiscated two million sticks of cigarettes of various brands worth RM2 million (tax included), during an inspection at a house in Sitiawan, Lumut, on Feb 12.

State Customs director, Dr Mohamad Saprin said, following a tip-off from the public, surveillance was conducted on the house. On entry, no occupants were found.

“Investigations are still underway to determine the mastermind behind the case. So far no arrests have been made. We are still investigating whether the house owner was involved,” he told a press conference at Wisma Customs yesterday.

Meanwhile, in another case, a customs enforcement team from Lumut seized 6,888 cans of beer and 1,740 bottles of hard liquor worth RM125,000 (tax included), in Cheras, Selangor on Thursday (Feb 20).

The items were found in a house and in a lorry parked nearby. All items including the lorry, have been seized. Customs are trying to locate the owner of the house and lorry.

“Investigations are still underway to determine those behind the case,” he said.

Mohamad said both cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) Customs Act 1967, punishable under Section 135(1)(v)(aa) of the same act. — Bernama