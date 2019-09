IPOH: Perak DAP yesterday lodged a police report over a Facebook posting containing false allegation made by PAS Kawasan Bukit Gantang’ against DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng in connection with the fake MyKad issue.

The report was lodged by Perak DAP secretary Wong Kah Woh and Perak DAPSY chief Steven Chaw Kam Foon at the Pekan Baharu police station.

In the posting, a picture of a MyKad was edited and superimposed with Lim’s photograph and overturned flags of China, Penang and DAP, with a caption that read, ‘Pulau Pinang menjadi lubuk untuk membeli kad pengenalan kepada pendatang daripada China’ (Penang a hub for China immigrants to purchase identity cards).

Wong, who is also Ipoh Timur MP, described the posting as an attempt to tarnish Lim’s name as the former Penang Chief Minister, and the state government’s reputation.

He said the police report was lodged to enable the police to initiate an investigation against the owner of the Facebook account.

“This is a serious crime. When we talk about the freedom of speech, it doesn’t mean that it can be abused to achieve one’s political agenda,” he added. - Bernama