Perak denies allegation of change in state administration this July

IPOH: The Perak government has denied the allegation that some of its state assemblymen will jump parties leading to a change in state administration in July.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the allegation was unfounded because the Perak State Legislative Assembly had approved the Anti-Party Hopping enactment on Dec 29 last year.

“There are 59 seats in Perak and to form a state government, there must be at least 30 state assembly seats and the consent of the Sultan of Perak.

“Now, the opposition has 26 seats and the government has 33 seats, so they (the opposition) need to find four more seats to become the government. The question is, where do you want to find these four seats? We have the Anti-Hopping Act, if you ‘jump’, then the seat needs to be vacated and an election must be held again,“ he said.

He said this during a press conference after attending the launch of the Carnelian 2 single-storey terrace house-cum-Hari Raya celebration at Taman Meru Perdana 2, today.

He advised state government assemblymen to think wisely and not accept offers that will force them to abandon the rights and interests of the people.

“But I am sure that neither Pakatan Harapan (PH) nor Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen are excited to jump parties.

“People in this state should not be worried, InsyaAllah this state government will stay strong until the end of its term,“ he said.

Previously, the state PAS denied the claim of a move to topple the Unity Government to make way for the state to hold the state election simultaneously with other states namely Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu. - Bernama